Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 4,014.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 541,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $4,789,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

