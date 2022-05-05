FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 8.6% This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $36.91 or 0.00099420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.05 billion and approximately $105.36 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,638,679 coins and its circulating supply is 136,769,343 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

