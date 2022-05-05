Fure Financial Corp Has $10.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fure Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.45. 11,433,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

