Fure Financial Corp Invests $5.57 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 5,039,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,528. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

