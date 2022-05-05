Fure Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.
NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 2,663,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $32.04.
