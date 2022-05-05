Fure Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fure Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 201,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,396.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,805,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,592,215. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.