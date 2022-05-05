FY2022 EPS Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,007,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

