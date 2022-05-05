FY2024 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted by Analyst

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

