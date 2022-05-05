Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

GLMD opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

