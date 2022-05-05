Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

