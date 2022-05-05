Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 134.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $115.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,330.11. 2,288,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,621.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,758.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

