Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $11.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.82. 2,574,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,958.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day moving average is $251.75. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $193.15 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

