Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.48. 2,968,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,511. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

