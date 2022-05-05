Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $12.77 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $96.32. 5,882,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

