Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $10.35 on Thursday, reaching $330.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,992,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.37 and its 200-day moving average is $349.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

