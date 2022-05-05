Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $20.76 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 15,309,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,905. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

