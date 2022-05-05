Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.81.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

