Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.93. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

