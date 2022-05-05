Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,370 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock traded up $33.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.00. 2,594,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,201. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.57 and a 200-day moving average of $475.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

