Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,550 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,399. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

