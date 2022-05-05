Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will announce $17.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $18.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%.

GAMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,327 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

GAMB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

