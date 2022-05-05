GamerCoin (GHX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $332,215.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $332,215.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00216869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00462481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,676.78 or 1.97628937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 828,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,011,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

