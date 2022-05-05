Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.01

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.01 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27.91 ($0.35). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 637,106 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56 ($0.70).

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.