Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 29,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,497. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,455,000 after buying an additional 99,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 167,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

