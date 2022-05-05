GCN Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $78,703.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00265353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015065 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

