Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Cut to CHF 550 by Analysts at Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 575 to CHF 550 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBERY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.67.

Shares of Geberit stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Geberit has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

