Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

