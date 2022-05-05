Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

