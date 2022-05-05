Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

