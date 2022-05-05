Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

