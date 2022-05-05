Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

