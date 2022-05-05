Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

