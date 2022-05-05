Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

