Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2,493.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

