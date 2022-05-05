General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

