General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GE opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.
In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.
General Electric Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.