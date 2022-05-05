General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 441.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,425 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,821. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

