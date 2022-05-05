Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) Short Interest Update

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

GET traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.32.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

