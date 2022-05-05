Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 69000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Gitennes Exploration alerts:

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.