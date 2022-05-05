GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.68. 3,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,304,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $20,027,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

