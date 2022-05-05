Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 99,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of LAND traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 1,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

