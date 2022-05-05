Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

