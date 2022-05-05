GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.