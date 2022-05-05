GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

