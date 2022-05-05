Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

