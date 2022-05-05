Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,501. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

