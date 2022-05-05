Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 291,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 245,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 166,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 273,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,241. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.