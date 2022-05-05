Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.54. 269,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,142,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.96%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

