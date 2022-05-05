Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 1.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 34,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.
About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldmoney (XAUMF)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.