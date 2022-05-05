Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 1.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 34,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.