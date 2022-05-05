Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.83. 495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.