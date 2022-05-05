Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading Up 6.6%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 147,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,082,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $613.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $146.29 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

