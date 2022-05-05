Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.6-931.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.18 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 11,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.